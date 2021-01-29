Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $28,000 Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 320.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,930,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,700,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,829,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,392 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,650,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,576,000 after buying an additional 585,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,258,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,756,000 after buying an additional 407,714 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.21.

NYSE:BHC opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $29.68.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,936,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 21,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $425,146.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,624 over the last three months. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

