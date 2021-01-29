Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 420.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Open Text by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,197,000 after purchasing an additional 724,395 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Open Text by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $46.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 0.89. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.42 million. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.