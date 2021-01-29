Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Excellon Resources, Inc. is a mineral resource company. It principally produces silver, lead and zinc. Excellon Resources, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

NYSE:EXN opened at $2.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82. Excellon Resources has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Excellon Resources will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 833,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000. Sprott Inc. owned about 2.59% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

