Exane Derivatives Purchases 19,907 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 478.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,653,000 after acquiring an additional 393,120 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,726,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,199 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,575,000 after acquiring an additional 562,056 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,291,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after acquiring an additional 619,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,826,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $1,124,641.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,232.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $11,832,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 854,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,263,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,062,235 shares of company stock worth $229,024,765. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.56. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.92. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $383.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.94 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.22.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

