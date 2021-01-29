Exane Derivatives Increases Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Square were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Square by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Square by 229,933.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Square by 370.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,942 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total value of $1,139,259.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,940 shares in the company, valued at $31,240,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,568,650 shares of company stock worth $332,314,158. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SQ. Truist increased their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. 140166 increased their target price on shares of Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.72.

SQ stock opened at $219.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a PE ratio of 349.07, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.60 and its 200 day moving average is $178.86. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $246.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

