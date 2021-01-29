Exane Derivatives Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Exane Derivatives grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 62,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 305,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $130.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.40 and a 200 day moving average of $136.90.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

