Exane Derivatives Has $790,000 Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Exane Derivatives cut its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,520 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $148,984,000 after buying an additional 433,879 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,560 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $121,103,000 after buying an additional 286,400 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $138,857,000 after buying an additional 268,580 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 347,185 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after buying an additional 251,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 423,933 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $46,861,000 after buying an additional 223,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $112.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.16 and a 200-day moving average of $107.40. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

