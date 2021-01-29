Exane Derivatives Grows Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,998,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,761,000 after buying an additional 3,671,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,653,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,487,000 after buying an additional 3,130,045 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,684,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,642,000 after buying an additional 600,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,259,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

TGTX stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

