Exane Derivatives Buys New Position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Exane Derivatives owned about 0.28% of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KURE. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KURE opened at $41.69 on Friday. KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.76.

