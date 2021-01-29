Exane Derivatives Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 70,233.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 48.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 103.9% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $292.96 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $306.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.54. The firm has a market cap of $92.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.