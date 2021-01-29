EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR) to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 510 ($6.66).

EVR stock opened at GBX 502.20 ($6.56) on Monday. EVRAZ plc has a 52 week low of GBX 200.60 ($2.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 541.77 ($7.08). The company has a market capitalization of £7.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 488.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 382.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 446.07.

EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

