EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EVRAZ from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of EVRZF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.03. EVRAZ has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $7.09.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

