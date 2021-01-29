Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Up 190.1% in January

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 190.1% from the December 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Evolving Systems stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.23. Evolving Systems has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $6.77 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolving Systems stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Evolving Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.