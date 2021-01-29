EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Trading 7.2% Higher

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.72. 680,367 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 424,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

EVOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.07 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,500. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 237.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 484.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in EVO Payments by 47.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

