EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.18

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and traded as high as $4.72. EVN shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 590 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays raised EVN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a $0.077 dividend. This is a boost from EVN’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th.

EVN Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for household, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments.

