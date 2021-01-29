Everi Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,046 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,341% compared to the typical daily volume of 142 put options.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Everi alerts:

EVRI stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 43,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,814. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.23 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. On average, analysts predict that Everi will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,777.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,750 shares of company stock worth $2,053,713. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Everi by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.