Everex Price Reaches $0.32 on Major Exchanges (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One Everex token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everex has a total market cap of $7.20 million and $526,297.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00063237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.17 or 0.00766346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00044001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.24 or 0.03821886 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013395 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00017650 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

