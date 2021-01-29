Evan Sharp Sells 55,865 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,158,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,590.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Evan Sharp sold 129,999 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $9,510,726.84.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $4,855,623.66.

On Monday, November 9th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $4,116,589.02.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of -107.05 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $76.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 157,680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 42,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

