Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ETCMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Eutelsat Communications stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.03. 11,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

