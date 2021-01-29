Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ETCMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Eutelsat Communications stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. Eutelsat Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.91.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

