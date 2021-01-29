ETHplode Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded down 39% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, ETHplode has traded down 51% against the dollar. One ETHplode coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ETHplode has a total market cap of $47,348.31 and approximately $114.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00068135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.40 or 0.00900165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00049286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,391.08 or 0.04210465 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014821 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00018009 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

