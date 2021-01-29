Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 953,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,895. Essent Group has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.78.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,664,400.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $185,146.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 239.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

