ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

Shares of ESSA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.07. 123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,697. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $152.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

ESSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ESSA Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

