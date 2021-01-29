Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,398 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Equity Residential worth $23,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its stake in Equity Residential by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 3,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR opened at $62.36 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. Research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

