Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. Equity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $347.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. Research analysts predict that Equity Bancshares will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 75,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

