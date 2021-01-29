Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ETRN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.46.

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8,875.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

