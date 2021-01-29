Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PacWest Bancorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

