Equities Analysts Set Expectations for EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:EXF)

EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) in a research report issued on Sunday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

TSE:EXF opened at C$4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.39. EXFO Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.91 and a 1 year high of C$5.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$266.57 million and a P/E ratio of -43.46.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

