Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steel Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.09.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

