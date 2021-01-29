Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Yum China Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Yum China in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.70 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum China’s FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.77.

YUMC stock opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $61.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

