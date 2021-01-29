Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Woodward, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Research analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Woodward in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.08.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $531.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.33 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

WWD opened at $115.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.39. Woodward has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Woodward news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $3,476,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,881.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $2,142,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,238. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,940,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Woodward by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.