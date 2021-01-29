Epiroc AB (publ)’s (EPOKY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. Epiroc AB has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $20.08.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

