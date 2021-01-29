Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.55. 20,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,268. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $20.08.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.