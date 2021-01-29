EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Raised to $429.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $392.00 to $429.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EPAM. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $347.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,071. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $346.03 and a 200-day moving average of $323.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $151.97 and a 12-month high of $369.51.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total value of $938,236.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $3,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,383 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

