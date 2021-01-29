EOG Resources, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

EOG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.31 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,540,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,457,020,000 after purchasing an additional 856,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,998,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,150,019,000 after purchasing an additional 175,734 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $199,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,478 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,106,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $75,698,000 after purchasing an additional 107,011 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,858,819 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,805,000 after purchasing an additional 132,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.