Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) PT Raised to C$7.50

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its price objective increased by Alliance Global Partners from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Colliers Securities set a C$6.50 price objective on Enthusiast Gaming and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

EGLX stock opened at C$1.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a PE ratio of -15.43. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of C$0.92 and a one year high of C$2.85.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

