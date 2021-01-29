Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.76

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 141066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $582.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $268.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entercom Communications news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $2,570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 1,285.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 344,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 319,455 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares during the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

