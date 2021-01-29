Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,542,023.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. 140166 cut Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $193.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.46. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $222.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

