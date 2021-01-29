Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.32 Million

Analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will post $278.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $244.64 million. Enova International reported sales of $345.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $2.37. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.62 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $914,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,734,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1,152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International stock opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $845.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

