Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Tops $0.36

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $302.49 million and $94.96 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000961 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00062525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.52 or 0.00772811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00044062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.44 or 0.03818558 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00013520 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00017634 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,185,857 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

