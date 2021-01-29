ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Shares Down 10%

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG)’s share price traded down 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.44. 2,834,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 6,501,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $186.04 million, a PE ratio of 232.41 and a beta of 2.75.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter.

In related news, SVP Robert Bruce Williams sold 100,000 shares of ENGlobal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,354.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 38.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENGlobal Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENG)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

