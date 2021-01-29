Engie’s (ENGIY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENGIY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Engie in a report on Sunday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGIY opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Engie has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $18.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

