Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €9.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America set a €10.80 ($12.71) price target on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €9.43 ($11.09).

Enel SpA has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

