Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ENTA. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $46.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $928.19 million, a PE ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $58.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.63 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

