Empty Set Dollar Trading 60.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 25.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Empty Set Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $81.36 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 60.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00046218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00116616 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00063131 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00245950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00060391 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,794.70 or 0.82379694 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 442,505,582 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

