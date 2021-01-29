Elior Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Elior Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELROF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, HSBC raised Elior Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELROF opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. Elior Group has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $7.20.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, Portugal, and internationally. The company offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand; and concession catering services at the airport, on the road, at the station, or in the city under the Areas brand.

