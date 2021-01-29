Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.75-8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.5-28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.59 billion.

LLY stock opened at $210.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.10. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $213.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Mizuho raised Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

