Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.75-8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.5-28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.59 billion.
LLY stock opened at $210.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.10. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $213.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Mizuho raised Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.00.
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.
