Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 0.9% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,874,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,755,000 after purchasing an additional 458,790 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 941,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,321,000 after purchasing an additional 406,948 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,707,000 after purchasing an additional 348,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,057,000 after purchasing an additional 343,566 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY opened at $218.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $213.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

