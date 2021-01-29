Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.50

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$25.50 and last traded at C$12.20, with a volume of 630050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.56.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFN. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.41, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 11.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.94.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$243.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$230.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) news, Senior Officer David Colman sold 27,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.73, for a total value of C$155,993.52.

About Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

