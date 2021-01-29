Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $96,752.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $143.01 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.26 and its 200 day moving average is $133.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

